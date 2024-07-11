ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Pattinson to produce and possibly star in Paramount’s ‘Possession’ remake

Published - July 11, 2024 01:26 pm IST

Parker Finn, known for his success with ‘Smile,’ will write, direct, and produce the remake

ANI

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024, in Paris, France | Photo Credit: Francois Durand

Paramount Pictures is in final negotiations with actor Robert Pattinson and director Parker Finn to helm the remake of Possession, the 1981 cult psychological supernatural horror film originally directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski.

The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Finn, known for his success with Smile, a 2022 Paramount hit, will write, direct, and produce the remake under his banner, Bad Feeling. Pattinson, through his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, will also produce the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details regarding Pattinson’s potential acting involvement will be clarified as the project develops further, including finalising the script and scheduling considerations.

Roy Lee from Vertigo Entertainment, recognised for producing successful films like Barbarian, will join as a producer alongside Finn and Pattinson. Other details about the project have been kept under wraps.

The original Possession, set in West Berlin, depicted a gripping narrative involving a spy, portrayed by Sam Neill, who returns home to encounter a tumultuous marital situation with his wife, played by Isabella Adjani. Their relationship spirals into a destructive cycle of infidelity, neglect, and surreal encounters with a tentacled alien creature and doppelgangers.

Andrzej Zulawski’s film, which initially met with mixed critical reception upon release, has since gained a cult following for its provocative exploration of marriage and emotional turmoil, drawing from the filmmaker’s personal experiences.

