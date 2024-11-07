Robert Pattinson-starrer 'Mickey 17' gets yet another release date

Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film, Mickey 17, is now set to hit theaters in April 2025, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. has announced that it is pushing the film’s release from January 31, 2025, to April 18, 2025. Previously, in February, Warner Bros. rescheduled the sci-fi film’s release date from March 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025. With this latest update, the makers have finalized the new April release date.

“When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mickey 17. We’re thrilled with the new date and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX,” a studio spokesperson stated.

Mickey 17 marks the Korean auteur’s first feature since Parasite, which made history as the highest-grossing Korean film ever and the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. In addition to writing and directing, Bong is also producing the film through his company, Offscreen. Additional producers include Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, as well as Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures.

The film is adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel, which publisher St. Martin’s Press describes as a high-concept, cerebral thriller in the style of The Martian and Dark Matter. Robert Pattinson stars as an “expendable”—a disposable employee on a human expedition to colonize an ice planet—who rebels against being replaced by his clone.

The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

