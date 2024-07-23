Robert Pattinson in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Die, My Love’

Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence, reported Deadline. The film, titled Die, My Love, is set to be directed by Lynne Ramsay, who will co-write the script with Enda Walsh.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. There is no clarity on Pattinson’s role.

Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, Justine Ciarrocchi and Lawrence will produce the film with Black Label Media financing it. Pattinson starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020), also starring John David Washington.

He also starred in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. He will also star in Bong Jong Ho’s Mickey 17, which is set to release in 2025.