Robert Pattinson in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Die, My Love’

Robert Pattinson is in talks to star with Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay’s ‘Die, My Love’, a film about a mother battling psychosis

Published - July 23, 2024 02:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence, reported Deadline. The film, titled Die, My Love, is set to be directed by Lynne Ramsay, who will co-write the script with Enda Walsh.

Robert Pattinson to produce and possibly star in Paramount’s ‘Possession’ remake

According to the official synopsis, the story follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. There is no clarity on Pattinson’s role.

ALSO READ:Robert Pattinson dies 17 times in Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi thriller, ‘Mickey 17’

Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, Justine Ciarrocchi and Lawrence will produce the film with Black Label Media financing it. Pattinson starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020), also starring John David Washington.

He also starred in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. He will also star in Bong Jong Ho’s Mickey 17, which is set to release in 2025.

English cinema / World cinema

