Robert Pattinson boards Christopher Nolan’s next

Universal Pictures, which will distribute the film, has announced a release date of July 17, 2026 and production is expected to begin in the first half of 2025

Updated - November 21, 2024 10:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Robert Pattinson is set to reunite with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan for the filmmaker’s next highly anticipated and tightly guarded project. This marks their second collaboration following the 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet, in which Pattinson co-starred.

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya join Christopher Nolan’s next starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland

The new movie now boasts an even more impressive ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zendaya. Insiders suggest that Damon, Holland, Hathaway, and Pattinson will lead the project, while Nyong’o and Zendaya take on supporting roles.

Nolan has yet to reveal any plot details for the film. Speculation about the project ranges from a period vampire thriller to a helicopter action epic, but no official confirmation has been given. Universal Pictures, which will distribute the film, has announced a release date of July 17, 2026. Production is expected to begin in the first half of 2025 under Nolan’s Syncopy banner, with Emma Thomas co-producing.

In Japan, ‘Oppenheimer’ suffers the atomic fallout of Christopher Nolan’s one-sided creative vision

Pattinson previously starred alongside John David Washington in Tenet, Nolan’s last film for Warner Bros. Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenet grossed $365 million globally but strained Nolan’s relationship with the studio over its streaming strategy.

In addition to this project, Pattinson is set to reprise his role as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ sequel to The Batman.

Published - November 21, 2024 10:22 am IST

