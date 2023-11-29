ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ set for Christmas 2024 debut

November 29, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe headline the film

PTI

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter in Robert Eggers’ ‘NOSFERATU’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Filmmaker Robert Eggers' remake of Nosferatuwill make its debut in US theatres on Christmas 2024.

According to Variety, the movie will land in cinema halls just a few days after the release of Lion King prequel Mufasa and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which are currently set to open on December 20, 2024.

Backed by Focus Features, Nosferatu is adapted from German director F W Murnau's 1922 silent horror film that was loosely based on Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel Dracula.

The ensemble cast includes Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The film is touted as a Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Jeff Robinov has produced along with John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

Eggers is best known for critically acclaimed movies such as The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman. His version of Nosferatu was first announced in 2015, just after the premiere of The Witch at Sundance Film Festival.

