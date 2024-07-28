GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Robert Downey Jr. trades one helmet for another, marking Marvel return as Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The film will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, marking their return to Marvel with the two new Avengers projects: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Published - July 28, 2024 11:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Downey Jr surprises fans at Hall H at San Diego Comic Con 2024

Robert Downey Jr surprises fans at Hall H at San Diego Comic Con 2024 | Photo Credit: X/ @MarvelStudios

In a stunning San Diego Comic-Con revelation, Robert Downey Jr. announced his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a Hall H shocker. Known for his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man, Downey will now step into the shoes of Marvel mega-villain Doctor Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The film will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, marking their return to Marvel with two new Avengers projects: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Russo Brothers circling next two ‘Avengers’ movies for Marvel

The news has since left the Marvel fandom in dumbstruck, with many previously speculating that Downey’s return would see him donning the Iron Man suit once more. However, his new role as Victor von Doom, one of the comic book franchise’s most formidable adversaries, has ignited a flurry of anticipation.

Downey Jr.’s journey with Marvel began in 2008 with Iron Man, the film that launched the MCU. Over the next decade, he would reprise his role in numerous Marvel blockbusters, including Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and the monumental Avengers: Endgame. The character’s poignant death in Endgame was a significant moment in the MCU, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had previously vowed not to undo.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige emphasized to Vanity Fair last December. “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

Despite this, Downey has been candid about his openness to returning to Marvel. In an interview with Esquire magazine following his Oscar win for Oppenheimer, Downey expressed his enthusiasm for rejoining the MCU. “Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA,” Downey stated. “That role chose me. And look, I always say, ‘Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.’ It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

‘The Fantastic Four’ cast officially assembles for the first time as Marvel teases Galactus with SDCC drone show

The announcement of Downey portraying Doctor Doom caps off a remarkable year for the actor. His portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Additionally, Downey’s performance in Park Chan-wook’s mini-series The Sympathizer on HBO, where he played multiple roles, garnered him an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology.

