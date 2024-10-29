ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Downey Jr. intends to sue any unauthorised of his likeness through AI

Published - October 29, 2024 11:50 am IST

The Oscar-winner made it clear that while he trusts Marvel Studios to handle his iconic Tony Stark character with respect, he’s unwilling to let future decision-makers capitalize on his digital persona without consent

The Hindu Bureau

Robert Downey Jr. | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Robert Downey Jr. has issued a sharp warning to Hollywood executives about the unauthorised use of his likeness via artificial intelligence. In a recent interview on the On With Kara Swisher podcast, Downey asserted that he “intends to sue all future executives” who attempt to create a digital replica of him.

The Iron Man star made it clear that while he trusts Marvel Studios to handle his iconic Tony Stark character with respect, he’s unwilling to let future decision-makers capitalize on his digital persona without consent.

Reflecting on the evolution of AI in entertainment, Downey expressed confidence in Marvel’s integrity, saying, “I am not worried about them hijacking my character’s soul.” However, he anticipates potential misuse by others outside Marvel.

When Swisher mentioned the possibility of future executives recreating his image, Downey fired back: “I intend to sue all future executives just on spec.” In a humorous yet pointed exchange, Swisher noted he might no longer be around to enforce such actions, to which Downey replied, “But my law firm will still be very active.”

Currently, Downey is tackling AI themes on Broadway with his role in McNeal, a play that critiques corporate dominance in AI, spotlighting figures like OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Downey conveyed his skepticism about tech executives positioning themselves as gatekeepers of the future, calling it a “massive error” and expressing disappointment in their perceived lack of transparency.

The Oscar-winner is next set to return to Marvel in 2026 as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

