Robert Downey Jr feels he did his best work in ‘Iron Man’ movies: ‘It went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre’

January 13, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Downey Jr., the odds-on favourite for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in ‘Oppenheimer’, portrayed Tom Stark/Iron Man across 10 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Hindu Bureau

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in a scene from ‘Marvel’s Iron Man 3’

Robert Downey Jr. feels he did some of his best acting work in the Iron Man movies but did not attract enough awards recognition because of bias against the superhero genre.

Downey Jr., the odds-on favourite for Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer, was speaking on Rob Lowe’s Literally! podcast when he said, “I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre.”

ALSO READ
Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man will not return to MCU, says Kevin Feige

Downey Jr. portrayed Tom Stark/Iron Man across 10 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

His last appearance in the iron suit was in 2019’s The Avengers: Endgame, when the billionaire-superhero died.

