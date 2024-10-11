GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Robert Downey Jr. circling ‘The Hider’ adaptation from Universal

Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, known for their work on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ and ‘Transformers One’, set to adapt Julianna Baggott’s short story

Published - October 11, 2024 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Universal Pictures has secured the rights to Julianna Baggott’s short story The Hider, with Robert Downey Jr. being considered for the lead role. The film is in early development, with Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, known for their work on Ant-Man and the Wasp and Transformers One, set to adapt the story. Plot details remain under wraps.

Downey Jr. will also produce the project alongside Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell through their production company, Team Downey. Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold will produce under Safehouse Pictures, with Julianna Baggott serving as executive producer and Finneas Scott as co-producer. Universal’s Matt Reilly will oversee the project for the studio.

This potential collaboration reunites Downey Jr. with Universal after his Oscar-winning performance as Best Supporting Actor in Oppenheimer. Downey has also recently received an Emmy nomination for his role in HBO’s The Sympathizer and made his Broadway debut in McNeal.

Team Downey’s recent successes include the Netflix series Sweet Tooth and HBO’s Perry Mason. Safehouse Pictures, currently in production on season two of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for Apple TV+, is also behind Paramount’s upcoming Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, and Netflix’s hit film Atlas with Jennifer Lopez.

