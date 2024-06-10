Robert Downey Jr, Buddy Valastro, Dwyane Wade win their first Daytime Emmy at second award ceremony

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards continued its celebration of excellence in television programming, unveiling a lineup of diverse winners and notable changes in categories on its second night. The star-studded event, held to honor outstanding achievements in daytime television, saw industry icons and fresh talents alike take center stage, according to Variety.

Among the highlights of the night was the triumph of Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr, who clinched his first-ever Emmy for his captivating series Downey’s Dream Cars in the Lifestyle Program category. In the culinary realm, Buddy Valastro, the beloved cake boss, also earned his first Emmy as a culinary host for his delightful series Legends of the Fork.

Meanwhile, basketball legend Dwyane Wade made his mark in the world of television production, securing his first Daytime Emmy as an executive producer of the short-form program Dads.

The 2024 Daytime Emmys brought about significant changes, notably in the exclusion of a dedicated category for younger performers in daytime dramas. Instead, young talents will now vie for recognition in lead, supporting, or guest categories, reflecting a shift towards more inclusive and competitive programming, according to Variety.

The eligibility period for this year’s awards spanned from January 1 to December 31, 2023, with winners spanning various genres and themes.

Here is the full list of winners announced on the Saturday night ceremony in the category of Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards:

Legal/Courtroom Program

Winner: Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

Hot Bench (Syndicated)

Justice For The People with Judge Milian (Syndicated)

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake (Syndicated)

Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Winner: Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (National Geographic)

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (National Geographic)

Guy’s All-American Road Trip (Food Network)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Street Somm (Tastemade)

Instructional/How-To Program

Winner: Hack My Home (Netflix)

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)

Martha Gardens (Roku)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV)

Lifestyle Program

Winner: Downey’s Dream Cars (Max)

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

Homegrown (Magnolia Network)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Arts and Popular Culture Program

Winner: Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max)

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids (Vimeo)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix)

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS)

Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

Educational and Informational Program

Winner: Leveling Lincoln (PBS)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward (NBC)

Ireland Made with Love (PBS)

What Really Happened: America’s Wild (National Geographic)

Daytime Special

Winner: Culture Quest: Ukraine (PBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men (SpringHill)

Unexpected (Hulu)

Short Form Program

Winner: The Dads (Netflix)

Catalyst (LinkedIn News)

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens (The Hollywood Reporter)

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World (Eater)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

Culinary Host

Winner: Buddy Valastro, Legends of the Fork (A&E)

Lidia Bastianich, 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee (PBS)

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Eduardo Garcia, Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks (Roku)

Sophia Roe, Counter Space (Tastemade)

Daytime Personality, Non-Daily

Winner: Christian Cooper, Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (National Geographic)

Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Derrick Campana, The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

Zoe Francois, Andrew Zimmern, Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Jet Tila, Ready Jet Cook (Food Network)

Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

Winner: Reconnecting Roots (PBS)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Super Animals (Syndicated)

Team Rubicon (Roku)

Directing Team for a Single-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Winner: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids (Vimeo)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

TrueSouth (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)

Directing Team for a Multiple-Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Winner: The View (ABC)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Winner: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Mysteries of the Faith (Netflix)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

Original Song

Winner: We’re Home (Reconnecting Roots) (PBS)

Shine (General Hospital) (ABC)

Unexpected Truth (Unexpected) (Hulu)

Lighting Direction

Winner: The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

Winner: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of our Lives (Peacock)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Cinematography

Winner: Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (National Geographic)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Living For The Dead (Hulu)

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament (CBN)

Single Camera Editing

Winner: Drive with Swizz Beatz (Hulu)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max)

Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

Multiple Camera Editing

Winner: TrueSouth (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)

Family Ingredients (PBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Team Rubicon (Roku)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Winner: The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Winner: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max)

Drive with Swizz Beatz (Hulu)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

Main Title and Graphic Design

Winner: Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Super Animals (Syndicated)

Tex Mex Motors (Netflix)

Casting

Winner: African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Days of our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design

Winner: African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Costume Design/Styling

Winner: The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Hairstyling and Makeup

Winner: African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Sherri (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

