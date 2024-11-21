ADVERTISEMENT

Robert De Niro’s ‘Zero Day’ conspiracy series gets Netflix release date

Published - November 21, 2024 11:00 am IST

The series delves into themes of disinformation, power struggles across technology, government, and Wall Street, and the personal toll on those at the center of a catastrophic cyberattack that devastates the nation

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Zero Day’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Robert De Niro is making his television debut in Netflix’s highly anticipated limited series Zero Day, set to premiere on February 20, 2025 .The six-episode conspiracy thriller stars De Niro as former U.S. President George Mullen, who is called back into service to lead the Zero Day Commission after a catastrophic cyberattack devastates the nation.

The attack, known as a Zero Day event, leaves thousands dead and plunges the country into chaos. Angela Bassett co-stars as the sitting president who enlists Mullen’s help in navigating the crisis.

The series delves into themes of disinformation, power struggles across technology, government, and Wall Street, and the personal toll on those at the center of such monumental events. As Mullen pursues the truth behind the attack, he is forced to confront his own buried secrets and make sacrifices that threaten everything he holds dear.

Zero Day was co-created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and journalist Michael S. Schmidt, with Lesli Linka Glatter directing all episodes. The series also boasts a stellar cast, including Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, and Matthew Modine, with guest appearances by Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, and Clark Gregg.

De Niro serves as an executive producer alongside Newman, Oppenheim, Schmidt, and Jonathan Glickman.

