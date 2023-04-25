HamberMenu
Robert De Niro’s Netflix series ‘Zero Day’ gets an ensemble cast

According to reports, the show will revolve around a former president, George Mullen (De Niro) who is pulled out of retirement

April 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro | Photo Credit: Shannon Stapleton

Veteran actor Robert De Niro’s upcoming Netflix series,  Zero Day, is getting an A-list cast. Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton are on board the political thriller

Robert De Niro to star in crime drama Series 'Bobby Meritorious'

According to reports, the show will revolve around a former president, George Mullen (De Niro) who is pulled out of retirement to handle a commission investigating a massive global cyber-attack. Caplan will reportedly play Alexandra Mullen, George’s daughter while Allen will play Sheila Mullen, the former first lady. Plemons and Britton will play former members of Mullen’s presidential staff.

Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael S Schmidt are the creators of Zero Day which will mark De Niro’s first role in a TV series. The creators and De Niro are the executive producers of the series along with Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media and Lesli Linka Glatter. 

