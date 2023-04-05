ADVERTISEMENT

Robert De Niro to star in crime drama Series 'Bobby Meritorious'

April 05, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Indian-American lawyer Preet Bharara is one of the executive producers on the show

PTI

Robert De Niro at the world premiere of “The Irishman” during the opening night of the 57th New York Film Festival in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro is set to feature in the upcoming drama series Bobby Meritorious for American streaming service Paramount+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show comes from writer Billy Ray, known for his work on the series The Comey Rule as well as movies such as the Tom Hanks starrer Captain Phillips, Terminator: Dark Fate and Gemini Man.

Bobby Meritorious is set in the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. When Avery “The Sage” Accomando (De Niro), an informant in the office’s biggest case, is poised to tear this storied institution apart, only one man can stop him: a fabled ex-cop turned prosecutor known as Bobby Meritorious, as per the official description.

Indian-American lawyer Preet Bharara, who was the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York between 2009 and 2017, is one of the executive producers on the show. De Niro will also executive produce alongside Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Peter Gethers. The show will be produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Bobby Meritorious is the second project in the streaming space to be signed by the veteran actor. He is also attached to star in Netflix's Zero Day.

On the film front, De Niro will be seen in director Barry Levinson’s Wise Guys, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moonand Tony Goldwyn’s upcoming feature Inappropriate Behavior.

