Robert De Niro to headline Netflix limited series ‘Zero Day’

December 01, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The political thriller series has De Niro playing the role of a former United States President

The Hindu Bureau

Robert De Niro | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro is all set to star in a Netflix limited series titled Zero Day, marking his first television role.

According to Variety, the series, which hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, is a political thriller that has De Niro playing the role of a former United States President

ADVERTISEMENT

Newman and Oppenheim have written the screenplay based on a story they wrote with Pulitzer-winning author and journalist Michael Schmidt. Newman and Oppenheim also executive produce the series.

De Niro also executiev produces along with Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zero Day marks Newman’s latest under his overall deal with Netflix. He executive produced, wrote, and showrun the streamer’s Narcos series, and later, showrun and executive produced its follow-up series Narcos: Mexico. He is also working on the upcoming Sofia Vergara starring series Griselda.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US