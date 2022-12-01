  1. EPaper
Robert De Niro to headline Netflix limited series ‘Zero Day’

The political thriller series has De Niro playing the role of a former United States President

December 01, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro is all set to star in a Netflix limited series titled Zero Day, marking his first television role.

According to Variety, the series, which hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, is a political thriller that has De Niro playing the role of a former United States President

Newman and Oppenheim have written the screenplay based on a story they wrote with Pulitzer-winning author and journalist Michael Schmidt. Newman and Oppenheim also executive produce the series.

De Niro also executiev produces along with Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media

Zero Day marks Newman’s latest under his overall deal with Netflix. He executive produced, wrote, and showrun the streamer’s Narcos series, and later, showrun and executive produced its follow-up series Narcos: Mexico. He is also working on the upcoming Sofia Vergara starring series Griselda.

