Robert De Niro is “deeply distressed” after death of grandson Leandro De Niro

July 04, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

American actor Robert De Niro issued a statement, following the unfortunate loss of his 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez. The 79-year-old actor revealed in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday. "I am deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he said.

The cause of death of Leandro hasn’t been revealed yet. “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo,” De Niro’s daughter Drena De Niro said in a statement. “We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Drena is De Niro's oldest of seven children. Diahnne Abbott, his first wife, is her mother. In May, the Goodfellas actor revealed that his seventh kid, a baby girl named Gia, was born to his fiance Tiffany Chen.

