HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Robert De Niro is “deeply distressed” after death of grandson Leandro De Niro

Veteran actor Robert De Niro issued a statement, requesting privacy to grieve the loss of his grandson Leandro De Niro

July 04, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

ANI
Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro | Photo Credit: AP

American actor Robert De Niro issued a statement, following the unfortunate loss of his 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez. The 79-year-old actor revealed in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday. "I am deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he said.

ALSO READ
‘About My Father’ movie review: Robert De Niro and the audience deserve more

The cause of death of Leandro hasn’t been revealed yet. “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo,” De Niro’s daughter Drena De Niro said in a statement. “We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Drena is De Niro's oldest of seven children. Diahnne Abbott, his first wife, is her mother. In May, the Goodfellas actor revealed that his seventh kid, a baby girl named Gia, was born to his fiance Tiffany Chen.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.