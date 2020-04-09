Movies

Rob Lowe, Ryan Murphy developing project on ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic in Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

Actor Rob Lowe has revealed he is collaborating with his “9-1-1: Lone Star” creator Ryan Murphy for a project on former zoo owner Joe Exotic, who was recently the main subject of Netflix docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“.

The 56-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram.

“Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!” Lowe wrote in a post alongside a photo of Joe Exotic with his dog.

“Tiger King”, a seven-episode series, has become a rage among the audiences ever since it debuted on Netflix on March 20.

The story focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic”, a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation.

Previously, “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon had announced that she will adapt the story for the screen, taking on the role of Baskin.

