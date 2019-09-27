RJ Kidilam Firoz on playing the lead in 'March Randaam Vyaazham'

Firoz Azeez a.k.a RJ Kidilam Firoz is keeping his fingers crossed. He plays the lead in March Randaam Vyaazham, a film by debut director Jahangir Ummar.

The radio jockey chuckles as he says: “Robert, the character that I play, is an antithesis of who I am as a person. Robert is into substance abuse, has a volatile temper and is a philanderer.” An avid movie buff, he has acted in short films, some of which he had scripted and directed like Thaniyavarthanam, Break, Kallu and 69, and cameos in films such as Parole, Viswa Vikhyaatharaaya Payyanmaar and Panchavarnathatha.

Says Firoz about March Randaam Vyaazham: “Robert is married to Alice [played by Chippy Devassy] and has a daughter, Anne [Akshara Kishore]. How life changes for the family when the daughter falls terminally ill is the crux of the story.”

The film, according to Firoz, encourages people to become organ donors. Scripted by Jahangir, the movie is based on Jahangir’s experience as a dialysis patient. “By the way, World Kidney Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of March every year, hence the title of the film.”

The film, shot in and around Thiruvananthapuram, has been filmed by Haris Abdullah.

March Randaam Vyaazham, produced by Four Lines Cinema, a group of 35 producers that includes Jahangir’s doctors, friends and family, hit theatres yesterday. “The profit made from the movie will go into providing dialysis machines for various dialysis centres.”