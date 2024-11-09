 />
RJ Balaji’s ‘Sorgavaasal’ gets a release date

Directed by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath, ‘Sorgavaasal’ also stars Selvaraghavan, Natty, Saniya Iyappan, Sharaf-U-Dheen, Hakkim Shah, Anthonythasan, Ravi Raghavendra, and Samuel Robinson

Published - November 09, 2024 03:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
RJ Balaji in a still from ‘Sorgavaasal’ 

We had previously reported that RJ Balaji is teaming up with debutant filmmaker Sidharth Vishwanath for a film titled Sorgavaasal. The film’s announcement was made last month along with a first-look poster featuring Balaji as a character inside the Chennai jail holding a slate that reveals his number for identification inside the prison.

‘Sorgavaasal’: First look of RJ Balaji from debutant Sidharth Vishwanath’s film out

The makers of the film have now announced the release date of Sorgavaasal. The film is slated to release theatrically on November 29. Balaji took to X to share the release date along with a teaser clip.

The film also stars Selvaraghavan, Natty, Saniya Iyappan, Sharaf-U-Dheen, Hakkim Shah, Anthonythasan, Ravi Raghavendra, and Samuel Robinson. Sorgavaasal is backed by Think Studios and Swipe Right Studio.

RJ Balaji’s next is ‘Happy Ending’; title teaser out

Director Sidharth Vishwanath, who was an assistant director to filmmaker Pa Ranjith, had written the film along with Ashwin Ravichandran and Tamizh Prabha. Christo Xavier is the music composer while Prince Anderson is the cinematographer. Selva RK is the editor.

Meanwhile, Balaji is set to play the lead in Happy Ending that’s produced by Million Dollar Studios, the production house behind recent Tamil hits like Good Night and Lover in collaboration with M.R.P. Entertainment The film’s announcement came just weeks after it was announced that Balaji will helm Tamil superstar Suriya in an upcoming film, tentatively called Suriya 45.

