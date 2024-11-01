ADVERTISEMENT

RJ Balaji’s next is ‘Happy Ending’; title teaser out

Updated - November 01, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Billed as an ‘un-romantic’ comedy, the upcoming film is directed by debutant Ammamuthu Surya

The Hindu Bureau

RJ Balaji in a still from the title teaser of ‘Happy Ending’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

Actor RJ Balaji is all set to star in an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy titled Happy Ending, the makers announced on Thursday (October 31, 2024), with a title announcement teaser.

Almost four minutes in length, the teaser video shows Balaji’s character on a date with a girl. When she asks him about his previous relationships, he denies ever falling in love. When she persistently asks about his past, he says he has never fallen in love but has ended up in trouble too many times. All of a sudden, we see how his ex-girlfriends broke up with him, each of those reasons ending up taking violent turns.

‘Sorgavaasal’: First look of RJ Balaji from debutant Sidharth Vishwanath’s film out

Billed as an ‘un-romantic’ comedy, the upcoming film is directed by debutant Ammamuthu Surya. Details regarding the cast of the film are yet to be announced.

With music scored by Sean Roldan, Happy Ending has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Barath Vikraman. Produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under their Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment banners, the film is set to release in 2025.

Notably, this comes just weeks after it was announced that Balaji will helm Tamil superstar Suriya in an upcoming film, tentatively called Suriya 45.

