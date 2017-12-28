Laugh for a change

RJ Balaji chose the perfect day to launch his satirical award show Ice House to White House, presented in association with The Hindu group. With the by-election results announced a few hours ahead of the event, the evening was filled with his sarcastic one liners that had the audience in splits.

The show kickstarted with an invocation that was written and composed by Balaji himself, and rendered by Haricharan, Naresh Iyer and Chinmayi, and set the mood for what was to unfold in the next two hours. Politics, cinema and social issues were the focus areas, with the radio rocket-actor sparing no one.

More than the awards, it was Balaji’s introductions and comments for each nominations in various categories such as ‘Semma song of the year’, ‘Paithiyakara fan’, ‘Aaha enna Padam’ and so on that had the audience in splits.

While the nominations were made by Balaji, it was the audience who voted for the winner in each category by raising the like buttons (a circular placard with the ‘like’ symbol). From top political leaders, social issues to the iPhone, anything that touched our lives this year was discussed.

There was a moment of silence and contemplation as Balaji ended Ice House to White House on an emotional note, urging the youth to play a role to bring about reform. The best audience award, surely, must be handed over to those who’d assembled for Ice House to White House.