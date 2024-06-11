ADVERTISEMENT

Riz Ahmed starrer ‘Dammi’ sets release date on MUBI

Updated - June 11, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 03:41 pm IST

The critically acclaimed short film follows a man who returns to Paris in search of a connection with his estranged father

The Hindu Bureau

Riz Ahmed in a still from ‘Dammi’

MUBI has officially announced the streaming release date for the upcoming short film Dammi, directed by BAFTA Award nominee Yann Demange. The film, which stars Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed, will be available exclusively on MUBI globally starting July 12.

Dammi premiered at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival and had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, receiving critical acclaim for its storytelling and powerful performances. Written by Yann Demange and Rosa Attab, the film features Souheila Yacoub, Yousfi Henine, and the participation of Oscar nominee Isabelle Adjani and César Award nominee Sandor Funtek.

The story follows a man, portrayed by Ahmed, who returns to Paris in search of a connection with his estranged father, played by Yousfi Henine. This deeply personal journey navigates through memories of his past and surreal fragments of the present, offering a exploration of identity and roots.

Dammi is produced by AMI PARIS, with Alexandre Mattiussi, AMI Paris Founder and Creative Director, expressing his admiration for Demange’s vision. “There was a strong desire to produce a genuine cinema story. This was the start of an extraordinary adventure with Yann Mounir Demange, a director whom I have admired for a long time. He created ‘Dammi,’ a magnificent, moving, very intimate short film about his father and his childhood.

Ahmed won his first Oscar in 2022 for Aneil Karia’s live-action short film The Long Goodbye, which he co-wrote and starred in. his first Oscar for In 2021, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Sound of Metal.

