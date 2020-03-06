Riz Ahmed in talks to star in Obamas’ Netflix production ‘Exit West’

Venom star Riz Ahmed is in negotiations to star in Exit West, to be produced by Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: Endgame directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo are also on board the project as producers.

The film, set up at Netflix, is an adaptation of Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s 2017 best-selling book of the same name.

French filmmaker Yann Demange is being eyed by the makers to helm the project.

The story, which has elements of fantasy and magical realism, is about a young couple, Saeed and Nadia, living in an unnamed city amid a civil war who flee using a system of magical doors that lead to different locations around the globe.

If finalised, Ahmed, 37, will take on the role of Saeed.

The actor and the author had previously collaborated on 2012 political thriller drama The Reluctant Fundamentalist. The film was also an adaptation of Hamid’s book of the same name.

Ahmed most recently featured in Mowgli Mogul, which he had also co-written.