ADVERTISEMENT

‘Riverdale’ alum Lili Reinhart to star in social media thriller, ‘American Sweatshop’

Updated - May 19, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 12:44 pm IST

The film will explore the dark side of the Internet and social media and is produced by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson

The Hindu Bureau

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart, best known for her roles in Riverdale and Hustlers, is set to star in the upcoming social media thriller, American Sweatshop. The film, produced by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson and showrunner Tom Fontana, delves into the sinister side of the internet, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Late Night with the Devil’ movie review: David Dastamalchian steals the spotlight in this diabolically clever horror-satire

American Sweatshop, set against the backdrop of a digitally dominated world, follows Daisy Moriarty (Reinhart) as she navigates her personal life while working in an industry that evaluates harmful social media content. Alongside a quirky team of coworkers, Daisy examines millions of flagged posts with a mix of caution and dark humor. However, when a particularly violent video ensnares her attention, Daisy is drawn out of her secure office and into a perilous journey to seek justice.

Emmy nominee Uta Briesewitz, known for her work on Stranger Things and The Wheel Of Time, will direct the film. Penned by Matthew Nemeth, production is scheduled to begin this summer in Cologne, Germany.

‘Baby Reindeer’ series review: A raw, riveting take on obsession and abuse 

Reinhart expressed her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the film’s inventive approach to the unsettling impact of online violence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Many of us have a story to tell about an experience with the dark side of the internet— and it’s horrifying that the violence we are exposed to on a daily basis is rewiring our brains. American Sweatshop tackles this subject in an inventive and engaging way that had me hooked from page one. I’m thrilled to be working with Uta on this topical and slyly entertaining film”, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US