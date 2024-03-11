Ritu Varma to star opposite Sree Vishnu in ‘Swag’

March 11, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The upcoming Telugu film will be directed by Hasith Goli, and stars Sree Vishnu

Ritu Varma will play the female lead of Swag. The upcoming Telugu film will be directed by Hasith Goli, and it stars Sree Vishnu. The makers announced Ritu’s entry to the film on the occasion of her birthday. ALSO READ ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Dark’ and ‘Bulbbul’ among Ritu Varma’s choices for OTT viewing

Ritu is set to play Queen Rukmini Devi from Vinjamara Vamsham. Ritu’s last Telugu film was Oke Oka Jeevitham, which released in 2022. In Tamil, the actress was recently seen in Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, and Modern: Love Chennai, an anthology.

Hasith Goli has written the script, while the movie will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under their banner People Media Factory. Vedaraman Sankaran is the film’s cinematographer while Vivek Sagar has been roped in as the music composer. GM Sekhar is the production designer while Viplav Nyshadam will be the editor.

