Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani to reunite for ‘Masti 4’

February 29, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasni are set to reunite once again for the fourth instalment of the comedy film Masti. The film is tentatively titled Masti 4, and is set to go on floors soon.

On Wednesday, the actors took to their respective Instagram handles to announce Masti 4 and unveiled the poster of the film. The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti International with A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.

More details regarding the film’s shoot haven’t been revealed by the team.The three Masti movies were released in 2004, 2013 and 2016, respectively. Apart from Riteish, Vivek and Aftab, the first Masti film also featured Amrita Rao, Genelia D’Souza and Tara Sharma.

The film’s second part, called Grand Masti, featured Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni and Manjari Fadnis in female lead roles. On the other hand, the third installment, titled Great Grand Masti, starred Mishti, Pooja Bose and Shraddha Dad in key roles.