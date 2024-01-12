ADVERTISEMENT

Riteish Deshmukh to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2'

January 12, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

The upcoming movie is the sequel of the 2018 film ‘Raid’ that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik

PTI

Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn's "Raid 2", the makers announced on Friday.

The upcoming movie is the sequel of the 2018 film "Raid" that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

ALSO READ
Vaani Kapoor to star in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'

Deshmukh, known for movies such as "Housefull" series, "Dhamaal" and "Ek Villain", will play the role of the antagonist in the movie.

"Get ready for a face-off! Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of the antagonist in 'Raid 2'," T-Series posted on Instagram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first "Raid" film, is returning to the director's chair for the follow-up, which will also feature actor Vaani Kapoor.

"Raid 2" is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The production of the movie is underway and it will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US