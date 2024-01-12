GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Riteish Deshmukh to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2'

The upcoming movie is the sequel of the 2018 film ‘Raid’ that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik

January 12, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

PTI
Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn's "Raid 2", the makers announced on Friday.

The upcoming movie is the sequel of the 2018 film "Raid" that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

ALSO READ
Vaani Kapoor to star in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'

Deshmukh, known for movies such as "Housefull" series, "Dhamaal" and "Ek Villain", will play the role of the antagonist in the movie.

"Get ready for a face-off! Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of the antagonist in 'Raid 2'," T-Series posted on Instagram.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first "Raid" film, is returning to the director's chair for the follow-up, which will also feature actor Vaani Kapoor.

"Raid 2" is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The production of the movie is underway and it will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.