Riteish Deshmukh to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2'

January 12, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn's "Raid 2", the makers announced on Friday.

The upcoming movie is the sequel of the 2018 film "Raid" that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Deshmukh, known for movies such as "Housefull" series, "Dhamaal" and "Ek Villain", will play the role of the antagonist in the movie.

"Get ready for a face-off! Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of the antagonist in 'Raid 2'," T-Series posted on Instagram.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first "Raid" film, is returning to the director's chair for the follow-up, which will also feature actor Vaani Kapoor.

"Raid 2" is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The production of the movie is underway and it will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.