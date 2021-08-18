Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Netflix film ‘Plan A Plan B’

The coming-of-age film follows the story of a matchmaker and a successful divorce lawyer

Riteish Deshmukh on Monday announced he is set to make his digital debut with a quirky coming-of-age Netflix film “Plan A Plan B” co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora, the film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila.

According to the streamer, the film follows the story of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone — except herself — and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret.

“What happens when they cross paths? Can opposites coexist, let alone attract?” the synopsis read.

Deshmukh, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 action movie “Baaghi 3”, said he was thrilled to be making his digital debut with “Plan A Plan B”.

“Working with Shashanka sir has been an absolute pleasure. What excites me the most is the terrific storyline of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story.

“I can’t wait for the audience all across the globe to watch this extraordinary story come to life on Netflix,” the 42-year-old actor said in a statement.

Ghosh, helmer of films like the multi-starrer “Veere Di Wedding” (2018) and Netflix comedy “House Arrest”, described his latest as a “one-of-a-kind story” with unusual characters pitted against each other.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide on Netflix and I feel the film will definitely resonate with them,” he added.

The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Arora’s Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Bhatia called “Plan A Plan B” a special film and said she was bowled over by the character of a matchmaker.

“Working on this film has been a great experience with the whole team as we had a blast on the sets almost every time we shot! I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon,” the “Baahubali” actor said.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said the team is thrilled to announce the project and bring this “entertaining film to our members in India and around the world.” Netflix premiere date of “Plan A Plan B” will be announced in the coming days.