Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ gets a release date

Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the sensational blockbuster Kantara (2022), starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, is all set to release in theatres on October 2, 2025, the makers announced on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

Hombale Films, the banner backing the films, announced the news on their official X handle

Plot details of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 remain unknown at the moment.

Revolving around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu, in the southern coastal state of Karnataka, Kantara told a magical realistic story on the human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

B Ajaneesh Loknath is returning to score the music of the prequel, along with cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap. The film is co-written by Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru. Action director Todor Lazarov, who choreographed the stunt sequences for the Oscar-winning RRR, has been roped in for the prequel.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English.