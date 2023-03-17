ADVERTISEMENT

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ being screened at the United Nations in Geneva

March 17, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

Rishab recently submitted an oral statement at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on environmental sustainability and conservation

The Hindu Bureau

Rishab Shetty in Geneva, Switzerland | Photo Credit: -

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is being screened today (March 17) at the United Nations’s UNHRC hall in Geneva, Switzerland.

On March 16, Rishab submitted an oral statement at the UN as a representative of ECO FAWN, a conservation non-profit from India.

After the screening, Rishab is expected to deliver a speech on cinema’s role in fostering ecological change, according to a tweet by the Centre for Global Affairs and Public Policy (CGAPP). Rishab will also join the UN diplomats for a private dinner, reports state.

“Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum,” Rishab tweeted on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kantara, a folklore-inspired action drama, was released in 2022 and became a massive success. The film highlights indigenous rights and forest conservation in coastal Karnataka.

Also Read: ‘Kantara’ movie review: Rishab Shetty bats for folklore and native culture in his latest

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US