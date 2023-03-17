Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ being screened at the United Nations in Geneva

March 17, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is being screened today (March 17) at the United Nations’s UNHRC hall in Geneva, Switzerland.

On March 16, Rishab submitted an oral statement at the UN as a representative of ECO FAWN, a conservation non-profit from India.

After the screening, Rishab is expected to deliver a speech on cinema’s role in fostering ecological change, according to a tweet by the Centre for Global Affairs and Public Policy (CGAPP). Rishab will also join the UN diplomats for a private dinner, reports state.

“Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum,” Rishab tweeted on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kantara, a folklore-inspired action drama, was released in 2022 and became a massive success. The film highlights indigenous rights and forest conservation in coastal Karnataka.

Also Read: ‘Kantara’ movie review: Rishab Shetty bats for folklore and native culture in his latest