‘I was scared and thrilled’: Rishab Shetty

The director-actor now dons the hat of a narrator

Rishab Shetty. The very name brings to mind films such as Kirik Party and Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai — films Rishab directed that went on to become blockbusters. Having dabbled in direction, acting and production, the man now dons a new hat — that of a narrator. He has given his voice for the documentary, Wild Karnataka.

The documentary, directed by Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma, has the voices of Sir David Attenborough for the English version, Rajkummar Rao (Hindi), Prakash Raj (Telugu and Tamil), and Rishab (Kannada). Wild Karnataka is also said to be India’s first film shot using 4K Ultra HD technology, by a team of 20 camera persons using drones and 15 stationed cameras across Karnataka over a period of four years. The film is made in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department.

Rishab speaks to MetroPlus about the film, his voice-over and cinema. Edited excerpts:

Tell us about Wild Karnataka ...

I was scared and thrilled at the same time. Sir David Attenborough had also lent his voice to the documentary. I now wonder what he will say when he hears my version. I am sure I cannot be as good as him. So I started thinking about narrating it in my style and bringing in my personality to the narration.

How did Discovery come into the picture?

Wild Karnataka had a 50-day run in theatres in English. When I got to know about it, my team and I wanted to launch the film in a huge manner to help it reach out to children and rural areas. Wild Karnataka captures the forest of our state as it is. So I was thrilled when the team approached me to lend my voice for it. And then the lockdown happened. That is also when Discovery came into the picture.

Why do you feel the film should reach children?

Children should discover the beauty of our wildlife. I believe today’s generation is addicted to mobiles and video games and is losing out on Nature. They should know what exists in our State.

Tell us about your future projects.

Everything is on hold as we are waiting for the lockdown to end. Right now, I am working on a few scripts and research.

The lockdown is a huge loss. In Karnataka itself, around 8,000 people work in single-screen theatres alone. They have all lost their jobs. Even the theatres in multiplexes have been hit. In fact, everyone has been hit hard with COVID-19.

We need to make films that will draw the crowds back to the theatres. Maybe stars such as Yash, Darshan, Sudeep and Puneeth can draw people to the theatres. The industry is also working on this. We have to think of new ideas to bring the crowd back to the theatres.

What about releasing films virtually?

It depends on the individuals and their investments. None of the big-budget films have been released on any OTT platforms. A few content-based films have been released online. Eventually, every producer will take a call to ensure his film reaches out to a largest possible audience.

There have been talks that there will be a sequel to Kirik Party ...

Yes, there will be a Kirik Party 2, but that will take time as both Rakshit and I are busy with our films and commitments. May be after two years, we will start the project.

Wild Karnataka will be telecast on World Environment Day on Discovery Plus App at 6 am; TV première at 8 pm on Discovery, Discovery HD, DTamil and Animal Planet on June 5.