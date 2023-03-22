Rishab Shetty begins writing for ‘Kantara’ prequel

March 22, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Team Kantara has confirmed that the writing for the film’s prequel has formally started today, on the occasion of Ugadi. The Twitter handle of the film’s production house Hombale Films tweeted that they “can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature.”

This comes just a couple of days after Rishab confirmed that the second film will be a prequel at the film’s screening at the Pathe Balexert theatre Geneva on March 17. An audience of about 220 people including the UN representatives, Heads of International Organisations from Germany, Brazil, UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), ITU (International Telecommunication Union) WHO (World Health Organisation), Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Indian diaspora attended the screening.

He said, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

ALSO WATCH:Rishab Shetty on the magic of ‘Kantara’ and why the tale has universal appeal

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from direction, Rishab also starred as the main lead in Kantara alongside Sapthami Gowda. Made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, the film went on to collect Rs 400 crore globally.