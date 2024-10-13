GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rima Das’ ‘Village Rockstars 2’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at Busan International Film Festival

The film was the only Indian feature among eight films selected in the Jiseok Competition section at the 29th edition of the festival

Updated - October 13, 2024 01:48 pm IST

PTI
Rima Das with Bhanita Das at Busan International Film Festival; a still from ‘Village Rockstars 2’

Rima Das with Bhanita Das at Busan International Film Festival; a still from ‘Village Rockstars 2’ | Photo Credit: @busanfilmfest/Instagram

Filmmaker Rima Das’ Village Rockstars 2, a sequel to her 2017 film, has won the Kim Jiseok Award at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival.

Village Rockstars 2 was the only Indian feature among eight films selected in the Jiseok Competition section at the 29th edition of the festival.

The film is the follow-up to the internationally acclaimed and National Award-winning feature Village Rockstars, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2019.

'Village Rockstars' review: Singing to the beats of life

The Kim Jiseok Award, established in 2017, commemorates the late Kim Jiseok, who dedicated his life to discovering and supporting the growth of Asian cinema. It is awarded to two films that best reflect the contemporary state of Asian cinema.

The Jiseok jury, which included Christian Jeune, Prasanna Vithanage, and Shin Suwon, described Das’ film as “an honest poetic expression of everyday life, showing the harmony between nature and humankind through the struggles and gaze of a young girl.”

Village Rockstars 2 follows a teenage girl’s relentless pursuit of her musical dream. The film, produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia, stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das.

Village Rockstars 2 will have its India premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. The festival will be held from 19 to 24 October.

Who is Rima Das?

Published - October 13, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Assam / Indian cinema

