Rima Das directorial 'Tora's Husband' set for India release on Sept 22

September 13, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The Assamese language feature had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022

PTI

A stll from ‘Tora’s Husband’

Filmmaker Rima Das' upcoming feature film "Tora's Husband" will be released in Indian theatres on September 22, the makers announced Wednesday.

The Assamese language feature had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022. It was showcased under the ‘Platform’ section of the TIFF, making it the first Indian title to be screened in the category.

"Tora's Husband" will be released across 40 cinemas in Assam and metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, a press release stated.

The movie is Das' follow-up to critically-acclaimed Assamese titles "Village Rockstars" and "Bulbul Can Sing".

Featuring Das' family members, brother Abhijit Das and sister-in-law Tarali Kalita Das, in the lead, “Tora’s Husband” is a story of a man who struggles to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate, amidst loss and lockdowns.

"I'm thrilled to share that on September 22nd, we're releasing 'Tora's Husband', a project that's close to our hearts. We've poured our passion into creating something special, and we can't wait for you to experience it. Your support means the world to us, so we're inviting you to join us on this journey," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The film will also make its debut in Australian theatres on September 22. It will be distributed by Mitu Bhowmick Lange of Mind Blowing Films.

"I’ve always admired Rima's work for her authentic voice. The authenticity in her creations resonates deeply with me. We are very honoured and delighted to bring her latest film, 'Tora's Husband', to the Australian audience," Lange said.

