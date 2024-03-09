Riley Keough, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup team up for Noah Baumbach's Netflix film

March 09, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

While plot details are vague at this time, the movie is said to be "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults"

Actors Riley Keough, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup are set to star in Noah Baumbach's untitled film at Netflix. ALSO READ Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach tie the knot

According to Deadline, Baumbach also co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer. Baumbach, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be credited as producers on the upcoming project.

It marks the second collaboration between Baumbach and Dern, who worked together on "Marriage Story", which won Dern her first Oscar for best supporting actress in 2020.