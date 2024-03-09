GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Riley Keough, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup team up for Noah Baumbach's Netflix film

While plot details are vague at this time, the movie is said to be "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults"

March 09, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

PTI
Riley Keough

Riley Keough | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

Actors Riley Keough, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup are set to star in Noah Baumbach's untitled film at Netflix.

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach tie the knot

According to Deadline, Baumbach also co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer. Baumbach, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be credited as producers on the upcoming project.

While plot details are vague at this time, the movie is said to be "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults".

It marks the second collaboration between Baumbach and Dern, who worked together on "Marriage Story", which won Dern her first Oscar for best supporting actress in 2020.

George Clooney, Adam Sandler to lead Noah Baumbach's next movie

Baumbach is nominated for the best adapted screenplay Oscar along with director-wife Greta Gerwig for co-writing "Barbie" at the upcoming Academy Awards, set for Sunday night in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

