Riley Keough, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup team up for Noah Baumbach's Netflix film

Actors Riley Keough, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup are set to star in Noah Baumbach's untitled film at Netflix.

According to Deadline, Baumbach also co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer. Baumbach, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be credited as producers on the upcoming project.

While plot details are vague at this time, the movie is said to be "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults".

It marks the second collaboration between Baumbach and Dern, who worked together on "Marriage Story", which won Dern her first Oscar for best supporting actress in 2020.

Baumbach is nominated for the best adapted screenplay Oscar along with director-wife Greta Gerwig for co-writing "Barbie" at the upcoming Academy Awards, set for Sunday night in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.