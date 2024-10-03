ADVERTISEMENT

Ridley Scott to produce Amazon MGM series on Pompeii

Published - October 03, 2024 11:52 am IST

The project will explore multiple interconnected stories set in Pompeii in the days leading up to the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius

The Hindu Bureau

Ridley Scott | Photo Credit: NASA/BILL INGALLS

Amazon MGM Studios is teaming up with Scott Free Productions for a limited series adaptation of A Day of Fire: A Novel of Pompeii, Variety reports. The novel, co-written by authors Kate Quinn, Stephanie Dray, Ben Kane, Eliza Knight, Sophie Perinot, and Vicky Alvear, recounts the lives of Pompeii’s inhabitants in the days leading up to the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Veteran screenwriter Michael Hirst, known for Vikings and The Tudors, will serve as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner alongside Horatio Hirst, making his television writing debut. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, and Sharon Hughff will also executive produce under the Scott Free Productions banner.

The project will explore multiple interconnected stories set in Pompeii before the city’s destruction, blending history with human drama. Scott Free Productions’ current TV projects include Blade Runner 2099 for Amazon Prime Video and Alien: Earth for FX, highlighting their focus on large-scale, epic storytelling.

