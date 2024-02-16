GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ridley Scott in negotiations to direct film on The Bee Gees

For the movie, Scott will reunite with his ‘Gladiator’ writer John Logan, who will pen the script

February 16, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

PTI
Director Ridley Scott

Director Ridley Scott | Photo Credit: EAMONN M. MCCORMACK

Multiple Oscar winner Ridley Scott is in talks to direct an untitled movie revolving around the iconic pop group The Bee Gees.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker will also produce the project alongside Graham King for GK Films, Stacey Snider, and Michael Pruss for Scott Free.

For the movie, Scott will reunite with his Gladiator writer John Logan, who will pen the script.

The Bee Gees -- comprising the British Australian trio of Gibb brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice -- rose to fame in the 1960s and '70s with hit songs such as "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," "Too Much Heaven," "Nights on Broadway" and "Stayin Alive", which led to the creation of Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1977.

Barry Gibb, the only surviving brother, will executive produce the film. Paramount Pictures will distribute the movie, with Amblin and Sister having the right to co-finance.

Scott is currently in the post-production stage for Gladiator 2 for Paramount.

