Ridley Scott confirms new ‘Alien’ movie in development

Updated - November 01, 2024 10:44 am IST

With ‘Alien: Romulus’ recently revitalizing interest in the franchise, speculation is swirling over the nature of Scott’s next steps

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Alien: Romulus’ | Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox

Director Ridley Scott has confirmed he is developing a new Alien film for 20th Century Studios, according to a recent profile in The Hollywood Reporter. However, Scott, 86, left fans in suspense by sharing no further details about the direction of the project.

With Alien: Romulus recently revitalizing interest in the franchise, speculation is swirling over the nature of Scott’s next steps. Given Romulus’ success, the new film could potentially follow in its footsteps, continuing its storyline or exploring a fresh facet of the dystopian sci-fi universe. However, earlier reports had described Romulus as a “stand-alone” film, raising questions about how closely tied it may be to a larger narrative.

Another plausible route is that Scott could be revisiting his Alien prequels. While both Prometheus and Alien: Covenant explored the mythology behind the iconic xenomorphs, they received mixed reactions from audiences. A continuation of this arc would allow Scott to build on the storyline left unfinished since Covenant premiered in 2017, though fans remain divided on the prequels’ philosophical depth.

Scott’s new project might also venture into completely uncharted territory, bringing an original perspective to the Alien universe. Scott, who recently collaborated with Romulus director Fede Álvarez, said his role as a producer involves balancing the intellectual tone of the story. “I can sniff out something that’s maybe too intellectual, or not intellectual enough,” he explained.

