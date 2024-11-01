GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ridley Scott confirms new ‘Alien’ movie in development

With ‘Alien: Romulus’ recently revitalizing interest in the franchise, speculation is swirling over the nature of Scott’s next steps

Updated - November 01, 2024 10:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Alien: Romulus’

A still from ‘Alien: Romulus’ | Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox

Director Ridley Scott has confirmed he is developing a new Alien film for 20th Century Studios, according to a recent profile in The Hollywood Reporter. However, Scott, 86, left fans in suspense by sharing no further details about the direction of the project.

‘Alien: Romulus’ movie review: Fede Álvarez delivers a gut-bursting, psychosexual nightmare

With Alien: Romulus recently revitalizing interest in the franchise, speculation is swirling over the nature of Scott’s next steps. Given Romulus’ success, the new film could potentially follow in its footsteps, continuing its storyline or exploring a fresh facet of the dystopian sci-fi universe. However, earlier reports had described Romulus as a “stand-alone” film, raising questions about how closely tied it may be to a larger narrative.

Another plausible route is that Scott could be revisiting his Alien prequels. While both Prometheus and Alien: Covenant explored the mythology behind the iconic xenomorphs, they received mixed reactions from audiences. A continuation of this arc would allow Scott to build on the storyline left unfinished since Covenant premiered in 2017, though fans remain divided on the prequels’ philosophical depth.

The evolution of HR Giger’s biomechanical horrors through the ‘Alien’ franchise

Scott’s new project might also venture into completely uncharted territory, bringing an original perspective to the Alien universe. Scott, who recently collaborated with Romulus director Fede Álvarez, said his role as a producer involves balancing the intellectual tone of the story. “I can sniff out something that’s maybe too intellectual, or not intellectual enough,” he explained.

Published - November 01, 2024 10:32 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.