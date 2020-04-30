Riddhima Kapoor misses dad Rishi’s funeral, pens emotional note on her ‘strongest warrior’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't be with her father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, when he breathed his last, and she posted an emotional note, saying she will miss her “strongest warrior” every passing day.

Due to the countrywide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Riddhima, who stays in Delhi, couldn’t fly to Mumbai when her father was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night.

“Papa I love you I will always love you — RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday,” Riddhima wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with her father.

“I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you — your Mushk forever,” she concluded with a heart and distraught emoji.

Riddhima is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai by a special flight amid the lockdown, according to sources.

Rishi Kapoor, meanwhile, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family members. His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45 pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown rules laid by the government, family members and friends present at the crematorium were seen wearing gloves and masks.

(With inputs from PTI)