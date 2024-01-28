GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ricky Stanicky’ trailer: John Cena is Zac Efron’s fake friend in Peter Farrelly’s comedy

The comedy film premieres on Prime Video on March 7

January 28, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zac Efron and John Cena in a still from ‘Ricky Stanicky’

Zac Efron and John Cena in a still from ‘Ricky Stanicky’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video on Friday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming comedy film, Ricky Stanicky, starring Zac Efron and John Cena. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film is set to premiere on the platform on March 7.

In the trailer, we are introduced to three friends — Dean, JT, and Wes (Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) — who for over 20 years have been using a fictional friend named Ricky Stanicky as an alibi to get out of trouble. But when things take an unexpected turn and their spouses demand they meet this man, the three decide to hire a “washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator ‘Rock Hard’ Rod,” played by Cena.

“But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place,” reads the plot description from the streamer.

Ricky Stanicky is written by Farrelly, Jeff Bushell, Brian Jarvis, James Lee Freeman, Pete Jones and Mike Cerrone. The film also stars Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross and William H. Macy in pivotal roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ricky Stanicky has been in development since 2010, with several stars such as James Franco and Jim Carrey attached to play the titular role.

