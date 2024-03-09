‘Ricky Stanicky’ movie review: John Cena is fun, the film isn’t

March 09, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Despite John Cena’s antics, ‘Ricky Stanicky’ fails to deliver on its interesting premise, remaining as immature as its lead trio

Remember the times when Hollywood dished out fun buddy-comedies with happy endings with a side of wisdom akin to the kind of casual advice you might hear from an uncle who insists he’s not one to offer guidance? Ricky Stanicky tries to be just that and it’s no surprise given the film’s director, Peter Farrelly, is the mind behind titles like Dumb and Dumber, Me, Myself & Irene and There’s Something About Mary — cult classics which some of us grew up with. Unfortunately, Ricky Stanicky does not make the list. In fact, despite its quirky plot, the film misses the mark by a distance. ALSO READ ‘Poor Things’ movie review: Emma Stone astounds in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild, weird and wonderful universe

A quick flashback sequence shows how a trio of best friends manufacture an imaginary pal — the eponymous Ricky Stanicky — to be the fall guy for a mistake they made. Cut to the present, Dean (Zac Efron), JT (Andrew Santino), and Wes (Jermaine Fowler) have made good use of the Stanicky name to get out of many a situation to hang out with each other — ones that mostly involved family. When some of their family members begin to catch on, the trio must fashion Ricky in the flesh.

Enter Rod (John Cena) — a washed-up actor as their fabricated childhood friend. Unsurprisingly, what they consider a well-thought-out solution to their problem gradually snowballs out of control, eventually putting the trio’s personal and professional lives at stake.

Ricky Stanicky (English) Director: Peter Farrelly Cast: John Cena, Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino Storyline: A bunch of childhood friends who use an imaginary pal to get out of trouble get into trouble when they finally have to show this “friend” to their family Runtime: 113 minutes

Unless you’re a fan of penis jokes, probably the only redeeming portion of the film will be Cena and his pro-wrestling “You can’t see me” quips. With a quarter century’s worth of lies that have accumulated in his life (ranging from him being a testicular cancer survivor and a humanitarian in Nairobi during an Ebola outbreak), to the trio’s family, Ricky is both an enigma and an open book. This gives Cena an open canvas to go about and he proceeds to have a field day within the confines of the script. The awkward humour that many enjoyed in his DC spinoff series Peacemaker (2022) takes centre stage here, and if you’re willing enough to suspend your disbelief, you’re most likely to enjoy the antics of Ricky.