Ricky Martin to star in Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

Actor-singer Ricky Martin has boarded the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Christmas feature “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey“.

Written and directed by David E Talbert, the musical movie features Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Madelen Mills in the lead.

The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, reported Deadline.

The story, set in the town of Cobbleton, follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker), whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) and a long-forgotten invention to heal old wounds.

Martin, best known for starring in FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”, will essay the role of Don Juan Diego, a devious 12-inch matador, in the film.

The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Lede.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is produced by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Get Lifted Film Company and 260 Degrees Entertainment.

It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 13.