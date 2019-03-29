When Gervais grieves: on his new show, After Life

Among the silly feature stories Tony, a scribe, reluctantly pursues for the Tambury Gazette, there’s one that involves a man who believes the water leakage stain on his wall resembles the face of (actor/director) Kenneth Branagh. This man also casually shares information about his wife being mugged recently, as if deliberately downplaying the incident to not take attention away from his big Branagh discovery, which is ideal fodder for Tony to launch into a diatribe against him. “Any stain looks like Kenneth Branagh,” Tony grunts to his colleague and loyal friend, Lenny, after.

Played — rather fittingly — by Ricky Gervais, Tony is a man who’s out to get the world one snarky retort at a time. He can’t help being a complete douche to everyone he comes in contact with, whether it’s the postman who sneakily reads his mail, or even Lenny, whose “fat neck” Tony pulls on at one point. “Like a pug,” he jokes.

Tony believes he has earned the right to torment people after losing his wife of many years to cancer. The sudden end of the only successful relationship he’s ever had (we never see any other family, or a social circle) has thrown him into a downward spiral. His house resembles a teenager’s dorm room, his pet dog has to settle for canned food in the absence of kibble, and Tony is a blade away from slitting his wrists and bleeding to death.

Quite a few comedy writers lately have turned to a theme that only the most somber films and TV shows dealt with in the past — death. I earlier wrote about Russian Doll in this column, a brilliant show about a woman stuck in a loop where she dies repeatedly in the most gruesome fashion. Another favourite of mine is The Good Place, about a self-centred woman accidentally landing up in heaven after dying in a tragic accident.

Gervais, who’s known for his dry, sardonic wit even in his standup routine, fashions the perfect plot for his talent to shine through. Few actors would revel in the opportunity to play an unlikable, sour guy whose humane side is intact, and Gervais plays Tony with a remarkable balance of sarcasm and vulnerability. He also writes and directs six episodes packed with many uncomfortable laughs even as he masterfully tackles bigger themes like depression and loneliness. Tony’s life is so full of emptiness, the audience can’t help but feel sympathy even when he’s being a complete moron.

Ironically, the only profound relationships Tony forms are with women who enter his life after his spouse’s death, be it rookie journalist Sandy (Mandeep Dhillon) who Tony is supposed to mentor, or sex worker Roxy/Daphne (Roisin Conati) who Tony pays to do his dishes. Another bond he forges is with the septuagenarian Anne (the charming Penelope Wilton), who visits her husband’s grave to have imaginary conversations with him.

Then there is the relationship he isn’t able to let go off — with his dead wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman). We only ever see her through video footage, made up of messages she left behind for him on her deathbed, and home video recordings of Tony pulling various pranks on her. Through these recordings, we realise that Tony is more-or-less the same man he was before his wife’s death, always finding devious ways to pull a fast one on a woman he dearly loved; except his intentions were not quite sinister then.

In a rare moment of self-realisation, Tony refers to himself as “an angry rat stuck in a trap” who lashes out at others to grapple with his own misery. After Life is about him discovering that empathetic side of his personality which he keeps buried under the rude, arrogant façade created to deal with pain — a side that everyone around seems to be aware of, except Tony himself.

Season 1 of After Life is now streaming on Netflix

