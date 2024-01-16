Richie Mehta’s crime series ‘Poacher’, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew, gets release date

January 16, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, also the director of the popular series Delhi Crime, is set to come up with the crime series Poacher. The series boasts of a diverse and talented cast comprising Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Poacher is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 23.

Poacher is the first ever television series produced by QC Entertainment, the Oscar-winning production and finance company responsible for feature film hits such as Jordan Peele's Get Out and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. Based on court documents and testimonials, Poacher is a fictional dramatisation of events that transpired in the dense forests of Kerala and the concrete jungle of Delhi.

The series showcases the immense contributions made by Indian forest service officers, NGO workers from the Wildlife Trust of India, police constables, and good samaritans who risked their lives to investigate the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. Poacher has been filmed in the real-life settings in Kerala and New Delhi, and unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

"After putting the last four years into exploring the themes and characters in this complex world of crime fighting, and the extraordinarily high stakes involved, I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to take Poacher to a worldwide audience," said creator, director, and writer Richie Mehta.

Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment's Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick. Alan McAlex (Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures. Also from Delhi Crime are cinematographer Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverley Mills. The first three episodes of the eight-episode series premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it received highly positive appreciation from the viewers.

