Richard Linklater’s ‘Blue Moon’ casts Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott

Published - June 19, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Set to commence production in Dublin this summer, the film marks Linklater’s next major project, following the success of ‘Hit Man’

The Hindu Bureau

Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott

Sony Pictures Classics has secured worldwide rights to Blue Moon, the latest film from acclaimed director Richard Linklater. Set to commence production in Dublin, Ireland this summer, Blue Moon marks Linklater’s next major project, following the success of Hit Man.

Starring Ethan Hawke in his ninth collaboration with Linklater, the film also features Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. The story, developed over a decade by Linklater, Hawke, and writer Robert Kaplow, explores the final days of Lorenz Hart, the renowned lyricist of the songwriting duo Rodgers & Hart. Set primarily in Sardi’s Restaurant on March 31, 1943, the narrative unfolds on the opening night of Oklahoma!, which marked Richard Rodgers’s first collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II after Hart’s departure.

Linklater, along with Mike Blizzard and his manager John Sloss, will produce the film. The project is a collaboration between Detour/Renovo Productions and Wild Atlantic Pictures, Under The Influence, and Cinetic Media.

This acquisition extends Sony Pictures Classics’ long-standing relationship with Linklater, dating back to his debut film Slacker. The distributor has also handled multiple films featuring Ethan Hawke, such as Before Midnight and Maggie’s Plan.

