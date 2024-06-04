GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Richard Linklater announces next film titled, ‘Blue Moon’

Following his upcoming ‘Hit Man’ on Netflix, Linklater’s next will serve as a musical biopic of American songwriters, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart

Published - June 04, 2024 12:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater | Photo Credit: JACK PLUNKETT

Boyhood director Richard Linklater is reportedly setting his sights on his next cinematic endeavor, tentatively titled Blue Moon, that will explore the famed American songwriting duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and their parting of ways. While the details are still unfolding, Deadline reports that Linklater is in the developmental stages of this project, which could potentially mark his next directorial venture following the upcoming release of Netflix’s Hit Man.

Inspired by the titular 1934 ballad penned by Rodgers and Hart, Blue Moon is said to look at the their partnership, particularly focusing on Hart’s struggle to reconcile his own aspirations with Rodgers’ soaring success, with the Broadway triumph of Oklahoma!

Penned by Robert Kaplow, known for his collaboration with Linklater on Me and Orson Welles, the script would attempt to explore the dynamics between the two musical geniuses, whose collaboration birthed timeless classics such as “A Connecticut Yankee,” “Babes in Arms,” and “Pal Joey,” among others; as well as Hart’s battle with alcoholism and mental health issues that strained the relationship.

The eventual dissolution of the Rodgers and Hart partnership paved the way for Rodgers’ iconic collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II, birthing groundbreaking works like Carousel, South Pacific, and The Sound of Music, reshaping the landscape of musical theater.

Amidst the buzz surrounding Linklater’s upcoming Hit Man, which garnered attention for Glen Powell’s standout performance, anticipation builds for Blue Moon.

